'Pothohar region highly suitable for cultivation of high value crops'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that Pothohar region is highly suitable

for cultivation of high value crops.

He said this while presiding over a meeting in Rawalpindi, said a press release issued here

on Saturday.

He said that an agriculture transformation plan would be prepared for development of agriculture

in Pothohar region.

He said: "Agricultural development in Potowar region requires joint efforts between the department

of Agriculture, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Agency for Barani Area

Development and the Irrigation Department."

Potowar region had vast potential for the production of various fruits, vegetables and flowers, he

said and added that in this region, there was a need for research work regarding the production

of crops as well as the production of products.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that olives and groundnuts were very important crops of this region and

the production and value of new varieties of these crops.

The agriculture secretary directed to prepare a Agriculture Transformation Plan for the Pothohar

region besides forming a committee for its preparation.

He issued instructions to present the Agricultural Transformation Plan within a month.

On this occasion, Punjab Agriculture Extension DG suggested that an integrated strategy

should be made for utilization of small dams.

Punjab Water Management DG Malik Muhammad Akram said that on farm water management

had played an important role in increasing modern irrigation system and water resources in

Pothwar region. He further said that 0.15 million acres of area could be irrigated in this region

through small dams while 1.68 million area could be irrigated with Jalalpur Irrigation Scheme.