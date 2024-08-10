'Pothohar Region Highly Suitable For Cultivation Of High Value Crops'
Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2024 | 10:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that Pothohar region is highly suitable
for cultivation of high value crops.
He said this while presiding over a meeting in Rawalpindi, said a press release issued here
on Saturday.
He said that an agriculture transformation plan would be prepared for development of agriculture
in Pothohar region.
He said: "Agricultural development in Potowar region requires joint efforts between the department
of Agriculture, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Agency for Barani Area
Development and the Irrigation Department."
Potowar region had vast potential for the production of various fruits, vegetables and flowers, he
said and added that in this region, there was a need for research work regarding the production
of crops as well as the production of products.
Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that olives and groundnuts were very important crops of this region and
the production and value of new varieties of these crops.
The agriculture secretary directed to prepare a Agriculture Transformation Plan for the Pothohar
region besides forming a committee for its preparation.
He issued instructions to present the Agricultural Transformation Plan within a month.
On this occasion, Punjab Agriculture Extension DG suggested that an integrated strategy
should be made for utilization of small dams.
Punjab Water Management DG Malik Muhammad Akram said that on farm water management
had played an important role in increasing modern irrigation system and water resources in
Pothwar region. He further said that 0.15 million acres of area could be irrigated in this region
through small dams while 1.68 million area could be irrigated with Jalalpur Irrigation Scheme.
Recent Stories
‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardiac arrest
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories
Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai
Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven farmers booked over water theft2 minutes ago
-
Robber fears of peoples' chase commits suicide12 minutes ago
-
On Independence Day, President grants 90-day remission to elderly, juvenile prisoners12 minutes ago
-
Efforts on to ensure policies’ blessings at grassroots level22 minutes ago
-
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories41 minutes ago
-
ICT admin bans horns, whistles ahead of Independence Day42 minutes ago
-
Man booked for filing wrong complaint42 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat handles 132 emergencies last week42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Parliament championed critical legislation on gender violence, women empowerment: Speak ..52 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 157.8 kg drugs; arrests six accused52 minutes ago
-
Mountaineer Murad Sadpara tragically passes away1 hour ago
-
Six including three children killed in road mishap1 hour ago