Open Menu

'Pothohar Region Highly Suitable For Cultivation Of High Value Crops'

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2024 | 10:50 PM

'Pothohar region highly suitable for cultivation of high value crops'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that Pothohar region is highly suitable

for cultivation of high value crops. 

He said this while presiding over a meeting in Rawalpindi, said a press release issued here

on Saturday.

He said that an agriculture transformation plan would be prepared for development of agriculture

in Pothohar region.

He said: "Agricultural development in Potowar region requires joint efforts between the department

of Agriculture, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Agency for Barani Area

Development and the Irrigation Department."

Potowar region had vast potential for the production of various fruits, vegetables and flowers, he

said and added that in this region, there was a need for research work regarding the production

of crops as well as the production of products.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that olives and groundnuts were very important crops of this region and

the production and value of new varieties of these crops.

 

The agriculture secretary directed to prepare a Agriculture Transformation Plan for the Pothohar

region besides forming a committee for its preparation.

He issued instructions to present the Agricultural Transformation Plan within a month.

On this occasion, Punjab Agriculture Extension DG  suggested that an integrated strategy

should be made for utilization of small dams. 

Punjab Water Management DG Malik Muhammad Akram said that on farm water management

had played an important role in increasing modern irrigation system and water resources in

Pothwar region. He further said that 0.15 million acres of area could be irrigated in this region

through small dams while 1.68 million area could be irrigated with Jalalpur Irrigation Scheme.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Agriculture Rawalpindi Million

Recent Stories

‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardia ..

‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardiac arrest

15 minutes ago
 SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidate ..

SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories

41 minutes ago
 Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

1 hour ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan