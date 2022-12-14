Potholes on 28 major roads should be repaired: Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman on Wednesday said that potholes on 28 major roads managed by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's Engineering Department should be repaired immediately where ever required and keep them motorable.

He said this while addressing a meeting with officers of the Engineering and Anti-Encroachment departments in his office here.

He said all necessary steps should be taken immediately to remove all encroachments from the roads and footpaths. Sindh government looks towards KMC for the betterment of the city and KMC officers should use their skills to the fullest, he said.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, Director General Technical Services Azhar Hussain Shah, Director Anti-Encroachment Imran Ahmed Rajput, Chief Engineer Abdul Razzaq Junejo, Superintending Engineers of various districts, XENs and other officers were also present.

Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman said he had extensive experience working in Karachi and has knowledge about every area, adding that officers should consider him as their friend.

"Together, we will improve the city. The roads affected by the previous rains should be repaired and made traffic able for which a complete survey of all areas of the city must be done," he added.

He directed the concerned officers to improve the civil engineering work and especially improve footpaths to facilitate pedestrians.

He also asked the officers of the Electrical and Mechanical Engineering departments to develop the maintenance system of street lights on modern lines.

He said that wherever there is any problem with street lights, they should be removed on a priority basis and vehicles used for electrical maintenance work must be kept in good condition.

He directed the officers of the Anti-Encroachment Department to remove encroachments from areas including Abdullah Haroon Road, Empress Market, MA Jinnah Road and Rashid Minhas Road.

The Administrator also directed the concerned engineers in all the districts of Karachi to make sure to keep the street lights switched on at night.

He said the experience of working in Karachi is very challenging, but the officers will benefit a lot from this challenge.

The ban on the use and sale of plastic bags should also be implemented, he added.