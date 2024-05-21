Open Menu

Potohar Division Police Arrest 13 POs

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Potohar Division Police while conducting raids in different areas managed to net 13 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) wanted in different cases.

According to a police spokesman, Airport police arrested 10 POs namely Atta Khan, Haroon Khan, Ayub, Yaqoob, Sadaqat, Liaqat, Khan Zamir and others wanted in attempt to murder and other cases.

Naseerabad police rounded up two POs, Nadeem and Mubeen while Morgah police netted Numan wanted in a case.

The spokesman said that City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani had directed the police officers to make all-out efforts to arrest the POs wanted in different cases including heinous crimes.

Police while conducting raids in different areas this year rounded up 705 including 78 of A category and 627 of B category, he said and informed that the ongoing operation against POs had been accelerated.

The spokesman said that other accused allegedly involved in different cases would also be rounded up.

