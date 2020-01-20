Potohar division police launch crackdown against illegal LPG, petrol agencies; arrest nine

Potohar Division Police on Monday launched a crackdown against illegal Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) and petrol agencies and arrested nine for violating the rules

According to a police spokesman, the police raided in different parts of the division and netted Kafiat ullah, Waqas, Alam Shah, Abdul Raziq, Anas, Gul, Farhat, Rustam and Kafiat Khan who were allegedly involved in illegal decanting of LPG and running petrol agencies in violation of the rules.

The violators were sent behind the bars for overcharging and functioning without No Objection Certificates (NOCs). Separate cases had been registered against the accused, he added.

The spokesman said police had started a crackdown on the illegal filling stations, mini-petrol pumps, oil agencies and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) decanting shops.