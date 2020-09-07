Potohar Division police net 245 criminals during last month

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Potohar Division Police in their ongoing operation against drug peddlers, bootleggers, lawbreakers and Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net 245 criminals including 62 for holding illegal weapons, 70 drug peddlers and bootleggers during August.

According to a police spokesman, the Potohar Division police under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids against lawbreakers in different areas of the division.

He said, the division police netted 62 accused and registered 62 cases against them for possessing illegal weapons.

The police also recovered four Kalashnikovs, three guns/rifles, 52 pistols and a dagger from their possession during the period.

The police also registered 69 cases against drug paddlers and bootleggers and arrested 70 accused besides seizing over 29 kg charras, 10 kg heroin and 715 liters liquor during last month.

The spokesman informed that the division police taking action against gamblers registered two FIRs and arrested 14 accused. Police also recovered cash stake money amounting to Rs 46,870, 14 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

The division police also launched a crackdown against kite flying ban violators and arrested two besides registering two FIRs. The police recovered 190 kites and kite flying string rolls from their possession.

He said, Police in their crackdown against Proclaimed Offenders arrested 14, A category criminals and 55, B category POs.

He said that the police would continue their operation against anti-social elements and indiscriminate action would be taken against the lawbreakers.