UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Potohar Division Police Net 269 Criminals Including 93 Drug Peddlers, 64 For Holding Illegal Weapons

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Potohar Division police net 269 criminals including 93 drug peddlers, 64 for holding illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Potohar Division Police in their ongoing operation against drug peddlers, bootleggers, lawbreakers and Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net 269 criminals including 64 for holding illegal weapons, 93 drug peddlers and bootleggers during October.

According to a police spokesman, Potohar Division police under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids against lawbreakers in different areas of the division.

He said, the division police netted 64 accused and registered cases against them for possessing illegal weapons. Police also recovered one repeater, 58 pistols, one revolver and three daggers from their possession during the period.

Potohar Division police also registered 92 cases against drug paddlers and bootleggers and arrested 93 accused besides seizing over 36 kg opium, over 41 kg charras, 1860 grams heroin and 815 liters liquor during last month.

The spokesman informed that the division police taking action against gamblers registered four FIRs and arrested 18 accused. Police also recovered cash stake money amounting to Rs108,480 and 23 mobile phones from their possession.

He said, Police in their crackdown against Proclaimed Offenders arrested 13, A category criminals and 68, B category POs.

He said that the police would continue their operation against anti-social elements and indiscriminate action would be taken against the lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Money October Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in high-level meeting on women, p ..

15 minutes ago

Mubadala builds its life sciences portfolio with i ..

30 minutes ago

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Aut ..

42 minutes ago

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

1 hour ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

1 hour ago

Dr. Amir Liaqat, his wife Syeda Tuba Amir test pos ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.