Potohar Division police net 269 criminals including 93 drug peddlers, 64 for holding illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Potohar Division Police in their ongoing operation against drug peddlers, bootleggers, lawbreakers and Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net 269 criminals including 64 for holding illegal weapons, 93 drug peddlers and bootleggers during October.

According to a police spokesman, Potohar Division police under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids against lawbreakers in different areas of the division.

He said, the division police netted 64 accused and registered cases against them for possessing illegal weapons. Police also recovered one repeater, 58 pistols, one revolver and three daggers from their possession during the period.

Potohar Division police also registered 92 cases against drug paddlers and bootleggers and arrested 93 accused besides seizing over 36 kg opium, over 41 kg charras, 1860 grams heroin and 815 liters liquor during last month.

The spokesman informed that the division police taking action against gamblers registered four FIRs and arrested 18 accused. Police also recovered cash stake money amounting to Rs108,480 and 23 mobile phones from their possession.

He said, Police in their crackdown against Proclaimed Offenders arrested 13, A category criminals and 68, B category POs.

He said that the police would continue their operation against anti-social elements and indiscriminate action would be taken against the lawbreakers.