Potohar festival concludes; hundreds of visitors participate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :A two-day festival to promote the culture and heritage of Potohar concluded successfully at the Arts and Crafts Village, Shakarparian.

The cultural fair, which was organized by the Directorate of Sports, Culture & Tourism of Capital Development Authority (CDA), and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), the other day and saw the attendance of hundreds of visitors from the twin cities.

The event held from February 13 to 14 unveiled a variety of stalls pertaining to the Potohar culture including clothing and food, besides fun activities for children.

Participants, who belonged to Potohar, were happy to have earned well and for the opportunity to share their crafts and heritage.

Saqib Saleem, who displayed handmade crafts at his booth, shared, "I am very glad to have participated. A lot of people shopped from us. Insha'Allah I will participate in the future too."The function wrapped up with performances from local artists singing tunes and playing melodies in their mother tongue.

Deputy Commissioner ICT Muhammad Hamza Shafqat, Chief Metropolitan Officer Capt Syed Ali Asghar, and Director sports Culture and Tourism MCI Aamir Shehzad were the special guests, who visited the cultural gala.