Potohar Organization For Development Advocacy (PODA) Expresses Concerns Over Increasing Out Of Schoolchildren

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:38 PM

Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA) expresses concerns over increasing out of schoolchildren

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA) has expressed deep concerns over a large number of out of schoolchildren in the country.

On "Universal Children Day" PODA had organized an event to remind the government for providing opportunities to weak and marginalized groups in the society with better facilities to access educational institutions to mitigate out of schoolchildren ratio.

Speaking on the occasion President PODA, Sameena Nazir, said, "On the Universal Children Day, it is very important to remind the government that provision of quality education to children is constitutional obligation of the state." She said that an estimated 22.8 million children aged 5-16 years were out-of-school which was the second-highest number in the world.

"Every child has the right to quality education and quality learning opportunities," she said.

She said that provision of education apart from constitutional obligation of the government was also one of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Government should engage all stakeholders including civil society organizations, media, communities and development partners in enrollment campaign for getting out of schoolchildren enrolled in educational institutions, she stated.

She said the PODA also had reservations over increasing cases of child abuse reported in different parts of the country particularly Punjab province. "This is high time to think and plan to formulate comprehensive, practical and inclusive policy to protect child rights and ensure education for all", she said.

