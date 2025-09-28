Potohar Police arrest 3 suspects, recover 7 stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Potohar Division Police have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in motorcycle theft and recovered seven stolen bikes in separate operations.

According to a police spokesman on Sunday, the Cantt Police, during a raid, apprehended two suspects linked with motorcycle theft cases and recovered three stolen bikes from their possession.

In another operation, the Morgah Police arrested a suspect involved in a two-wheeler theft incident and recovered one stolen motorcycle.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Talha Wali said that the arrested suspects would be challaned in court with solid evidence. He remarked that those involved in depriving citizens of their vehicles could not escape the grip of the law.