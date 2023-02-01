UrduPoint.com

Potohari Musical Night Held During Gandhara Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 08:24 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council arranged a Potohari Musical Night at the Gandhara festival.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, while speaking on the occasion, said that the government was playing its role in bringing the ancient cultural heritage of the Punjab province to the people.

He said that fairs were being organized to bring the culture of Gandhara, Sindhi, Harappa and Cholistan to the people.

On the fourth day of the festival, Mehfil-e-Mushaira was also organized, which was chaired by the award-winning presidential poet Dr Abdul Waheed.

Other poets included Anjum Salimi, Nasir Ali Nasir, Rukhsana Sahar, Asima Tahir, Rashida Mahin Malik, Afzal Khan, Mazharul Haque, Hafeezullah, Badal, Arshad Miraj, Gulnaz, Bashri Naz, Saeed Raja, Rawesh Nadeem, Shoaib Kayani, and Hasan Abbas Raza recited the written word of Buddha and drew applause from the audience.

Famous Potohari singer Naeem Hazarvi enthralled the audience.

A seminar will be organized on Thursday in which historians from across the country will participate.

The festival will continue till February 4.

