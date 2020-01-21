UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Potohari Stage Play 'Meki Kharo England' Presented At PUCAR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:24 PM

Potohari stage play 'Meki Kharo England' presented at PUCAR

A Potohari stage play 'Meki Kharo England' based on social issues was presented under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts in its auditorium

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :A Potohari stage play 'Meki Kharo England' based on social issues was presented under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts in its auditorium.

The play was written by senior artist Anjum Malik and directed by Khawar Ayub.

The cast of the play was Hameed Babar, Shagufta Khan, Noor Ali, Imran Rushdi, Naeem Bubba, Sobia Saleem, Naeem Tota, Babar Abbas, Ayub Khawar, and Anjum Malik.

Addressing at the occasion, Director Punjab Council of the Arts Waqar Ahmed said that the writer tried to explain the current issues of the society in a lighter mode and the purpose of the play was to educate the people about social issues.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler condoles Custodian of Two Holy Mosques o ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Sau ..

40 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry organi ..

25 seconds ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 21 ..

27 seconds ago

Cholistan Rally to promote winter tourism in count ..

28 seconds ago

Govt provides relief to masses: PTI leader

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.