Potohari stage play 'Meki Kharo England' presented at PUCAR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :A Potohari stage play 'Meki Kharo England' based on social issues was presented under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts in its auditorium.

The play was written by senior artist Anjum Malik and directed by Khawar Ayub.

The cast of the play was Hameed Babar, Shagufta Khan, Noor Ali, Imran Rushdi, Naeem Bubba, Sobia Saleem, Naeem Tota, Babar Abbas, Ayub Khawar, and Anjum Malik.

Addressing at the occasion, Director Punjab Council of the Arts Waqar Ahmed said that the writer tried to explain the current issues of the society in a lighter mode and the purpose of the play was to educate the people about social issues.