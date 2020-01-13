Pottery art classes on this weekend

Starting this weekend, pottery art classes will take place at hangout caf for the art enthusiasts to provide them the opportunity to transform their imagination into reality using clay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Starting this weekend, pottery art classes will take place at hangout caf for the art enthusiasts to provide them the opportunity to transform their imagination into reality using clay.

The numbers of classes are six which would take place on every weekend starting form 18th January here on a variety of topics, including, wheel-thrown pottery, sculptures, water coloring the clay and oil painting.

Timings of the classes are 2:00 PM 4:00 PM which would be conducted under the supervision of art instructors who will guide the artists through their journey of relaxation through art of pottery.

The art work will later be displayed at the caf for public to see and appreciate artists who transformed their inner ideas with the help of clay.

Hangout often create such arts events as an opportunity to the art enthusiasts to display their skills through different forms of art including painting, singing, writing among others.