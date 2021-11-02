Pottery items attracting people at Lok Mela

The pottery items including decoration pieces with colorful paintings attracting many people at Lok Mela organized here at national Institute of folk and traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa aiming to promote the skillful talent of master artisans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The pottery items including decoration pieces with colorful paintings attracting many people at Lok Mela organized here at national Institute of folk and traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa aiming to promote the skillful talent of master artisans.

Talking to APP, pottery maker Muhammad Ashraf from Badin (far from Karachi) said "During the ongoing Lok Mela' a large number of people including foreigners visiting and buying his items." Ashraf said "we earn a satisfactory business during the exhibition." He said about 25 years of his life devoted to this particular artwork, adding, it was our ancestors business and my father also showcased skillful artwork of pottery at international level.

Ashraf briefed that pottery was the process and the products of forming vessels and other objects with clay and other ceramic materials, which are fired at high temperatures to give them a hard, durable form.

The major types include earthenware, stoneware and porcelain.

In archaeology, especially of ancient and prehistoric periods, "pottery" often means vessels only, and figures of the same material are called "terracottas", he said.

He said pottery was one of the oldest human inventions.