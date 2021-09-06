UrduPoint.com

Pottery Making Exhibition Attracts Children

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 02:49 PM

Pottery making exhibition attracts children

A pottery-making exhibition was attracting a large number of children from different strata of society which was a 10-day exhibition being held from September 3 till13 at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :A pottery-making exhibition was attracting a large number of children from different strata of society which was a 10-day exhibition being held from September 3 till13 at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH).

The exhibition was aiming to promote traditional pottery making, create awareness among the masses about this centuries' old craft tradition, and provide a platform for artisans to use earn livelihood for their families.

Talking to APP, a pottery maker from Sindh province Ghulam Raees said, "For the first, it has been observed that children taking a keen interest in making pots of various designs".

He said traditional pottery has been a source of attraction for many local and foreign tourists also due to its decorative nature and attractive designs, engravings reminding the lost glory of the past culture of centuries-old heritage.

Adding, he said pottery, one of the oldest and most widespread of the decorative arts, consisting of objects made of clay and hardened with heat the objects made were commonly useful ones, such as vessels for holding liquids or plates or bowls that could be used to serve food.

He said there were various types of pottery including Earthenware, Stoneware, and Porcelain, dating back to nine hundred years old, these require increasingly more specific clay material and increasingly higher firing temperatures.

"All three are made in glazed and unglazed varieties, for different purposes this may also be decorated by various techniques," he added.

He further highlighted that the working of 'Pottery' was basically the process of the products of forming vessels and other objects with clay and other ceramic materials, which were fired at high temperatures to give them a hard, durable form. Adding he said the place where such wares were made by a potter was also called a pottery (plural "potteries").

"Turning is the process of finishing the greenware (unfired ware) after it has dried to leather hardness the technique is used to smooth and finish foot rings on wheel-thrown wares or undercut places on molded or jiggered pieces. It is usually done on the potter's wheel or jigger as the ware revolves," he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Firing May September All From

Recent Stories

Veena Malik all set to work for Urduflix with new ..

Veena Malik all set to work for Urduflix with new sociopolitical satire series

9 minutes ago
 No riverine flood risk amid all rivers flowing nor ..

No riverine flood risk amid all rivers flowing normal: FFC

1 minute ago
 Hong Kong shares close higher

Hong Kong shares close higher

1 minute ago
 PAF releases short documentary "I am Prepared" on ..

PAF releases short documentary "I am Prepared" on Defence Day

1 minute ago
 India to Tighten Border Security Over Terrorist Th ..

India to Tighten Border Security Over Terrorist Threats Linked to Afghanistan - ..

11 minutes ago
 Mongolia logs 3,766 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia logs 3,766 new COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.