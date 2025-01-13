Poultry association attributes rising chicken prices to supply, demand gap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) on Monday identified a significant gap between supply and demand as the Primary cause of the recent surge in chicken prices, particularly with the ongoing wedding season.

Chicken, a versatile and affordable protein source, has traditionally been a staple in households worldwide. However, its rising cost has left consumers struggling to adjust their meal plans.

Hamza Sarosh, an executive member of the PPA, talking to APP, explained that poultry production has slowed in the past two months, and high demand in wedding seasons further causes the chicken shortage in the market.

He added that this reduction in production has led to higher prices for consumers, although there was no issue with the availability of feed for the chickens.

Sarosh emphasized that government intervention is crucial to support poultry farmers and increase production, which could help stabilize prices.

Sarosh does not foresee any decrease in chicken prices in the near future.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National food Security and Research has highlighted the need to boost chicken production and ensure a consistent supply of feed.

Abdul Sattar, Assistant Private Secretary at the Ministry, underscored the importance of addressing challenges faced by the private sector in accessing feed and producing chicks. Stabilizing the supply of chicken-related products, he noted, is essential to control prices.

The price hike has left many consumers frustrated, with some lamenting the unaffordability of chicken.

Nadia Mughal, a resident of the I-10 Sector, inquiring about the price, expressed, "This is unfair.

The sudden surge has made chicken unaffordable, and I had to find alternative ingredients for my winter soup."

Usman, a customer from Chak Shahzad, shared, “Due to high prices, I only buy chicken to serve guests. Otherwise, I’d prefer vegetables and other alternatives, as the dining table feels incomplete without it.”

Sharjeel, a shopkeeper in Aabpara market, explained that the price hike has reduced customer flow. "Before the price increase, we bought 10 to 12 maunds of chicken, but now we only purchase 7 to 8 maunds," he said.

Even the Sabzi Mandi, where chicken prices are determined, has been unable to mitigate the effects due to the shortage of supply in the capital.

Sajid Abbasi, Chairman of the Sabzi Mandi Committee, linked the price fluctuations to the imbalance between supply and demand, especially during festive seasons.

As chicken continues to be a key ingredient in popular dishes like chicken tikka masala, biryani, and soups, its rising cost is making it increasingly difficult for many households to afford.

The current price surge underscores the need for long-term solutions to support the poultry industry, ensure a stable supply, and stabilize prices for consumers.

Chicken, often a centre piece in gatherings and celebrations, is now becoming a luxury for many. Popular dishes like chicken tikka masala, biryani, and soups remain highly sought after but are increasingly difficult for households to afford.

The current situation highlights the need for long-term solutions to support the poultry industry and ensure stable pricing for consumers.