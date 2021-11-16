UrduPoint.com

Poultry Control Shed Looted

Seven armed robbers have looted around seven lac rupees and several mobile phones from staff of local poultry control shed on here Tuesday

According to police, unidentified burglars broke into Aqsa Control Shed located at Chuk 10 R/96 and looted cash and cell phones.

Police have registered the case and started search operation to arrest the accused.

