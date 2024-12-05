Poultry farmer killed mysteriously

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A poultry farmer was shot dead under mysterious circumstances in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that one Saqib, a resident of Chak No.

77-RB Lohkay, was asleep at his poultry farm where unidentified assailants opened fire and killed him.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress for arrest of the culprits, he added.