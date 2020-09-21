UrduPoint.com
Poultry Industry Meeting Domestic Requirements Of Protein: UAF VC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:54 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Asif Tanveer on Monday said that poultry industry was not only meeting the domestic requirements of protein but also helping in addressing the issue of malnutrition.

He was addressing inaugural ceremony of Poultry Club and World Poultry Sciences Association library established at Faculty of Animal Husbandry (FAH) UAF. Dean FAH Professor Dr. Muhammad Aslam Mirza, Director Institute of Animal and Dairy Sciences Director Professor Dr Qamar Bilal, Dr Khalid Shouq, Vice President WPSA Nasir Mukhtar and other notables were also present on the occasion.

Dr Asif Tanveer said that quality research work and modern knowledge was prerequisite to increase productivity.

He also called for further cementing academia-industry linkages to get advancement in poultry industry. He said that after textile, poultry industry had emerged as second largest industry in the country. Hundreds of people were associated to poultry industry so strong academia�industry ties would help further boost up this sector, he added.

Dr Aslam Mirza said that egg was high value food and it also decreased the risk of many diseases like cardiovascular and cancer. He said, "Agriculture and livestock sector is backbone of our economy as it is contributing around 20 percent to the Gross Domestic Product."

