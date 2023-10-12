Open Menu

Poultry Industry Playing Important Role In Economic Development: Ibrahim Hasan

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2023 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister of Punjab for Transport, Livestock and Mines & Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad has said that the Poultry Industry was playing an important role in the country's economic development.

During a visit to the Directorate of Poultry Research Institute Rawalpindi, the Minister informed that Pakistan ranks 11th among all countries in terms of poultry industry.

Director of Poultry Research Institute Rawalpindi, Dr. Syed Kamal Nasir briefed the provincial minister regarding the performance of the institution.

He was informed that the Poultry Research Institute Rwp was established in 1985 and the institute was playing an important role in developing the poultry industry at commercial and rural levels. Along with the economic benefits from the sale of chicken meat and eggs, about 150,000 people are associated with the poultry Industry.

It was told in the briefing that there are various labs in the institution for research.

The vaccination of birds is also done at the institute. One-day, one-week, 3 and 6-month poultry courses are organized for the public free of charge. A Poultry Scheme was introduced to make women economically independent.

Punjab has a prominent position in the country in terms of livestock and poultry as it has a 73% share, the Minister said.

Solid steps were being taken to further develop the poultry industry at the commercial and rural levels, Ibrahim Hasan Murad informed.

Proper planning could help achieve the best economic goals for the poultry industry, he added.

The Poultry Research Institute was playing an important role in the National Agenda for the development of the country, he said.

The government was also providing all possible support to the private sector to develop the poultry industry, the Minister said.

The Minister during the inspection of various laboratories directed the authorities concerned to take practical steps to improve the poultry industry in the region.

