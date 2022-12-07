UrduPoint.com

Poultry Meat Price Reaches Highest Ever In Hazara Division

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Poultry Farmers of Hazara division Wednesday demanded the government to clear the Soybean shipment immediately as the price of chicken and its meat has reached highest ever in the region due to increased poultry feed prices.

According to the demand for farm services, the price of poultry feed bags has increased by Rs.1,000 and there is no substitute for Soybean based poultry feed. The farmers of the Hazara division have given up the production of the new breed of chicks in their farms owing to heavy prices of feed if the situation persists then within the coming two months broiler chicken meat will not be available in the market.

The price of broiler chicken meat has started increasing in different cities of the country.

The shopkeepers said that chickens are being supplied at high prices from the poultry farmer due to which the prices have increased.

In recent weeks, the price of chicken in Pakistan has seen a huge increase, the price of chicken has reached six to seven hundred rupees per kg. While the weekly price review by the Statistics department has stated that the prices of chicken and soybean seeds have increased in the country.

The farmers have demanded from the Federal government to take immediate notice of the grave concerns of the poultry sector and clear the shipment of soybean seed that has been stuck at Karachi port to end the poultry crisis.

