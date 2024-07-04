Poultry meat price surges in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The price of poultry meat has once again surged in Bahawalpur, violating the rate fixed by the government authorities.

APP learned on Thursday that the government authorities had fixed the rate of poultry meat at Rs 377 per kilogram in Bahawalpur, but it was sold out at Rs 430 per kg. Meanwhile, eggs’ price has also increased as they were sold out at Rs 240 per dozen.

Beef was sold out at Rs 900 to 100 per kg, and mutton was sold out at Rs 1900 to 2200 per kg. It is recalled here that the department concerned had fixed the price of mutton at Rs 1200 per kilogram in Bahawalpur.

Onion, which was sold out at Rs 70 to 80 per kilogram ahead of Eid-Ul-Azha, gained momentum and surged to Rs 140 to 150 per kg. On Thursday, it was sold out at Rs 100 to Rs 140 per kg. Lemon was sold out at Rs 400 per kg.