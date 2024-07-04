Open Menu

Poultry Meat Price Surges In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Poultry meat price surges in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The price of poultry meat has once again surged in Bahawalpur, violating the rate fixed by the government authorities.

APP learned on Thursday that the government authorities had fixed the rate of poultry meat at Rs 377 per kilogram in Bahawalpur, but it was sold out at Rs 430 per kg. Meanwhile, eggs’ price has also increased as they were sold out at Rs 240 per dozen.

Beef was sold out at Rs 900 to 100 per kg, and mutton was sold out at Rs 1900 to 2200 per kg. It is recalled here that the department concerned had fixed the price of mutton at Rs 1200 per kilogram in Bahawalpur

Onion, which was sold out at Rs 70 to 80 per kilogram ahead of Eid-Ul-Azha, gained momentum and surged to Rs 140 to 150 per kg. On Thursday, it was sold out at Rs 100 to Rs 140 per kg. Lemon was sold out at Rs 400 per kg.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Price Government

Recent Stories

SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of ele ..

SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of election tribunals

2 hours ago
 PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested agai ..

PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again

2 hours ago
 Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bill ..

Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills

2 hours ago
 Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love ..

Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role

2 hours ago
 U.S. Independence Day Reception Celebrates Continu ..

3 hours ago
 Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new Pr ..

Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby as ..

3 hours ago
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahb ..

LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

10 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notific ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification

18 hours ago
 Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standar ..

Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

18 hours ago
 PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan