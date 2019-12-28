The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Livestock Department here Saturday distributed poultry package under the Prime Minister Emergency Agriculture Program

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Livestock Department here Saturday distributed poultry package under the Prime Minister Emergency Agriculture Program.

In this connection, a ceremony was held where poor segments of the society were provided poultry packages and required guidelines.

Addressing the ceremony, District Director Livestock, Dr Shahwar Anwar said that steps were underway to facilitate people in starting their own poultry business at domestic level.

He said necessary measures have been taken to tap the potential of livestock sector under the Prime Minister's reforms initiative.

He said domestic poultry would not only augment existing livestock industry but would also alleviate poverty by providing livelihood opportunities to people.

He said PM's reform initiatives would also help identifying profitable projects relating to livestock, cattle farming and fisheries sector.