UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poultry Price Reaches Highest Ever In Hazara Division

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Poultry price reaches highest ever in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Before the start of the wedding and tourism season in the Hazara division owing to the increase in the price of feed, medicine and one-day chick poultry prices have touched new heights with 250 rupees per KG.

Poultry whole seller Sardar Arif while talking to APP said that owing to the highest price of chicken in Hazara division the sale reduced to only 20 percent which has created havoc for the whole sellers and retailers.

Giving the details of the factors determining the chicken price Sardar Arif said that two years ago the price of 50 KG feed bag was 1700 rupees today its 3670 rupees, price of one day chick was 30 to 32 rupees today which was selling 72 rupees and similarly the price of poultry medicines were increased up to 50 percent.

He said that during last one year 70 percent poultry farms of Hazara division have been closed which is also affecting the price while the demand is still increasing, increased price does not suit farmers, whole sellers and retailers as well.

Sardar Arif stated that from March 15 as per the government's approval marriage halls, hotel restaurants would also open and moreover from April onward tourism season would be started resulting the chicken price would further increase.

He disclosed that the only hope for a reduction of price is when the farmers of Hazara division would start selling their production, during the wedding and tourism season consumption of chicken increased significantly which is a major cause of poultry price increase, the poultry whole seller told to APP.

Although from March to August Hazara division and some other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also include their share in the poultry market and reduce the shortage.

Related Topics

Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hotel Marriage Sale Price March April August Market From Government Share

Recent Stories

Pakistani rupee continues its upward trajectory ag ..

5 minutes ago

73,374 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

9 minutes ago

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

23 minutes ago

Nepal wants direct flights with Pakistan to promot ..

7 minutes ago

Corona-virus variant first detected in Brazil more ..

7 minutes ago

Table tennis championship held at GCWUF

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.