Poultry price reaches highest ever in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Before the start of the wedding and tourism season in the Hazara division owing to the increase in the price of feed, medicine and one-day chick poultry prices have touched new heights with 250 rupees per KG.

Poultry whole seller Sardar Arif while talking to APP said that owing to the highest price of chicken in Hazara division the sale reduced to only 20 percent which has created havoc for the whole sellers and retailers.

Giving the details of the factors determining the chicken price Sardar Arif said that two years ago the price of 50 KG feed bag was 1700 rupees today its 3670 rupees, price of one day chick was 30 to 32 rupees today which was selling 72 rupees and similarly the price of poultry medicines were increased up to 50 percent.

He said that during last one year 70 percent poultry farms of Hazara division have been closed which is also affecting the price while the demand is still increasing, increased price does not suit farmers, whole sellers and retailers as well.

Sardar Arif stated that from March 15 as per the government's approval marriage halls, hotel restaurants would also open and moreover from April onward tourism season would be started resulting the chicken price would further increase.

He disclosed that the only hope for a reduction of price is when the farmers of Hazara division would start selling their production, during the wedding and tourism season consumption of chicken increased significantly which is a major cause of poultry price increase, the poultry whole seller told to APP.

Although from March to August Hazara division and some other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also include their share in the poultry market and reduce the shortage.