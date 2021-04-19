Poultry price reaches highest ever in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Besides the increase in prices of other essential commodities, the chicken prices have increased to an all-time high of Rs 270 per kilogram for live bird in the Hazara division.

The people were expecting a decrease in the poultry prices in Ramzan as during the holy month the demand of chicken has been reduced to many folds due to closure of marriage halls and tourism. But the expectations went wrong and the price reached ever highest position in Hazara.

The poultry dealers claimed that the increase in prices of poultry feed was the major cause behind increase in chicken prices.

They were of the view that the increased prices even did not suit their business as it badly affect the sale of the bird which caused them loss.

They said also claimed that during the last one year 70 percent of poultry farms in Hazara division have been closed which is also affecting the price while the demand of the chicken was still increasing.