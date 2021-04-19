UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poultry Price Reaches Highest Ever In Hazara Division

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Poultry price reaches highest ever in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Besides the increase in prices of other essential commodities, the chicken prices have increased to an all-time high of Rs 270 per kilogram for live bird in the Hazara division.

The people were expecting a decrease in the poultry prices in Ramzan as during the holy month the demand of chicken has been reduced to many folds due to closure of marriage halls and tourism. But the expectations went wrong and the price reached ever highest position in Hazara.

The poultry dealers claimed that the increase in prices of poultry feed was the major cause behind increase in chicken prices.

They were of the view that the increased prices even did not suit their business as it badly affect the sale of the bird which caused them loss.

They said also claimed that during the last one year 70 percent of poultry farms in Hazara division have been closed which is also affecting the price while the demand of the chicken was still increasing.

Related Topics

Business Marriage Sale Price

Recent Stories

Chief Minister discusses relief packages, cleanlin ..

2 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Believes Country's Special ..

2 minutes ago

Shooter Wounds Man in France's Montpellier as Macr ..

2 minutes ago

FM stresses need to strengthen bilateral ties b/w ..

21 minutes ago

National Assembly passes two bills

26 minutes ago

PM says breaking diplomatic ties with France is no ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.