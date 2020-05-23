UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poultry Price Sets New Record In Hazara Division

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 03:26 PM

Poultry price sets new record in Hazara division

A new wave of price hike in the poultry product couple of days before Eid-ul-Fitr is witnessed as the chicken price crossed ever highest rate of Rs235 per Kilogram in the Hazara division.

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :A new wave of price hike in the poultry product couple of days before Eid-ul-Fitr is witnessed as the chicken price crossed ever highest rate of Rs235 per Kilogram in the Hazara division.

The poultry shopkeepers while taking to APP said if Ramazan extends for one more day then the expected price of chicken would be more than 240 rupees. Practically poultry products have become an unavailable commodity for the middle class in Hazara division.

According to the wholesalers, owing to hot weather in Punjab breading of chicken is not possible and farmers closed their farms during the winter season. Hazara division and some other areas of Khyber Phaktoonkhawa bear the load of this shortage which caused unprecedented price hike in poultry products in Hazara, they added.

They were of the opinion that the farmers would start breading of chicken till August or September in Punjab which would decrease the poultry prices.

Related Topics

Weather Shortage Punjab Price August September

Recent Stories

SHO Lachi killed in firing incident, one assailant ..

14 seconds ago

Dispatch of sixth consignment of COVID-19 safety e ..

15 seconds ago

Pakistan reports 1, 115 death with 53, 199 cases o ..

12 minutes ago

Alibaba profit tumbles, but revenue surprises desp ..

3 minutes ago

Girl who pedalled injured dad across India offered ..

3 minutes ago

EU 'frugal four' present own proposal for virus ai ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.