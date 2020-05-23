Poultry price sets new record in Hazara division

A new wave of price hike in the poultry product couple of days before Eid-ul-Fitr is witnessed as the chicken price crossed ever highest rate of Rs235 per Kilogram in the Hazara division.

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :A new wave of price hike in the poultry product couple of days before Eid-ul-Fitr is witnessed as the chicken price crossed ever highest rate of Rs235 per Kilogram in the Hazara division.

The poultry shopkeepers while taking to APP said if Ramazan extends for one more day then the expected price of chicken would be more than 240 rupees. Practically poultry products have become an unavailable commodity for the middle class in Hazara division.

According to the wholesalers, owing to hot weather in Punjab breading of chicken is not possible and farmers closed their farms during the winter season. Hazara division and some other areas of Khyber Phaktoonkhawa bear the load of this shortage which caused unprecedented price hike in poultry products in Hazara, they added.

They were of the opinion that the farmers would start breading of chicken till August or September in Punjab which would decrease the poultry prices.