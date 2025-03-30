Poultry Prices Reach Record High In Hazara Division; Citizens Demand Relief
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The prices of poultry chicken have surged to an all-time high across various districts of Hazara region, causing concern among citizens, especially with the approaching of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The district administrations of Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Battagram have issued official price lists, yet reports indicate that chicken and meat are being sold at even higher rates in several areas.
According to the latest price notification by the Abbottabad district administration, the official rate of farm chicken has been set at Rs. 540 per kg, while breeder chicken price is Rs. 400 per kg. Similarly, in Mansehra, the price of farm chicken has been fixed at Rs. 545 per kg and in Battagram, it has been set at Rs. 555 per kg, making it the highest in the region.
Despite these official price lists, reports suggest that in various parts of Mansehra, poultry meat is being sold at significantly higher rates. Chicken meat is reportedly available for Rs.
Similarly, beef with bone was being sold at Rs. 1,200 per kg, while boneless beef was priced at Rs. 1,600 per kg.
This sharp rise in prices has put an additional financial burden on consumers, particularly those preparing for Eid celebrations.
Many citizens have voiced their frustration over the soaring prices and accused poultry sellers of exploiting the increased demand during the festive season. They have urged the district administration to take strict action against profiteers and ensure that chicken and meat are sold at the officially designated rates.
Recent Stories
250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Poultry prices reach record high in Hazara division; citizens demand relief6 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr moon sighted across country; announces Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee6 minutes ago
-
Kohat authorities take action against transporter for over charging fares6 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of Constable Noor Ahmed offered in Shikarpur16 minutes ago
-
WSSC launches cleanliness operation for Eidul Fitr16 minutes ago
-
RWMC’s Eid cleanliness drive underway56 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi firing1 hour ago
-
Meeting reviews implementation of cleanliness operation on Eid1 hour ago
-
PFA Chiniot seizes 470 kg unhealthy, emaciated and diseased slaughter1 hour ago
-
Shehbaz extends Eidul-Fitr greetings to President of Uzbekistan1 hour ago
-
Bilwal will offer Eid prayers in Garhi Khuda Bux1 hour ago
-
Temporary mechanical swings banned on Eid1 hour ago