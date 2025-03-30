Poultry prices reach record high in Hazara division; citizens demand relief

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The prices of poultry chicken have surged to an all-time high across various districts of Hazara region, causing concern among citizens, especially with the approaching of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The district administrations of Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Battagram have issued official price lists, yet reports indicate that chicken and meat are being sold at even higher rates in several areas.

According to the latest price notification by the Abbottabad district administration, the official rate of farm chicken has been set at Rs. 540 per kg, while breeder chicken price is Rs. 400 per kg. Similarly, in Mansehra, the price of farm chicken has been fixed at Rs. 545 per kg and in Battagram, it has been set at Rs. 555 per kg, making it the highest in the region.

Despite these official price lists, reports suggest that in various parts of Mansehra, poultry meat is being sold at significantly higher rates. Chicken meat is reportedly available for Rs.

Similarly, beef with bone was being sold at Rs. 1,200 per kg, while boneless beef was priced at Rs. 1,600 per kg.

This sharp rise in prices has put an additional financial burden on consumers, particularly those preparing for Eid celebrations.

Many citizens have voiced their frustration over the soaring prices and accused poultry sellers of exploiting the increased demand during the festive season. They have urged the district administration to take strict action against profiteers and ensure that chicken and meat are sold at the officially designated rates.