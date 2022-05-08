Poultry prices reaching new heights in Hazara division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Following the passing of Eid ul Fitr, the prices of the poultry products could not reduce and a new wave of price hikes hit the market. The demand for the chicken has increased while supply remained stable over the last few days all over the Hazara division.

Similarly, the prices of essential food items including wheat flour, fruits and vegetables also crossed the highest ever before where district administrations of the region have failed to control the price hike.

According to the market, chicken price crossed 335 per kilogram, practically it has become an unavailable commodity for the middle class.

A week earlier, the poultry price was below Rs 200 per kilogram and now the retail price has been hiked to 335 rupees per KG.

During the wedding season, the consumption of chicken increased significantly which is a major cause of poultry price increase, Sardar Saeed a poultry whole seller told APP.

He further said that keeping in view of current circumstances and heatwave it is expected that in the coming days poultry prices will increase.

From April to August, Hazara division and some other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bear the load of poultry shortage which caused a price hike in poultry products.