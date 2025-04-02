Open Menu

Poultry Prices Remain At Record Highs In Hazara Division During Eid Holidays

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Even after three days of Eid ul Fitr, poultry prices in various districts of the Hazara region have not decreased, maintaining an all-time high surge witnessed during the last two days of Ramazan.

Despite the issuance of official price lists by the district administrations of Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Battagram, poultry and meat are still being sold at inflated rates in several areas, raising concerns among consumers.

According to the latest price list, chicken is being sold at Rs 540 per kg, while breeder chicken is priced at Rs 400 per kg. In Mansehra, the price of farm chicken has been fixed at Rs 545 per kg, whereas in Battagram, it has reached Rs. 555 per kg, making it the highest in the region.

However, reports indicate that in several parts of Mansehra and other districts, poultry meat is being sold at significantly higher rates than the official prices.

Consumers have expressed frustration over the lack of enforcement by the district administrations and have urged authorities to take strict action against profiteers.

Poultry traders, on the other hand, attribute the price hike to increased demand during the Eid holidays, supply chain disruptions, and rising feed costs.

Local residents have called upon the relevant authorities to conduct strict price monitoring and ensure that the official price lists are implemented effectively to provide relief to consumers.

