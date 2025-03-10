Poultry prices skyrocket in hazara, chicken reaches Rs 495 Per KG

The prices of poultry have once again surged in the Hazara division on Monday, reaching a record high as retailers are selling chicken at Rs 495 per kilogram in various parts of the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The prices of poultry have once again surged in the Hazara division on Monday, reaching a record high as retailers are selling chicken at Rs 495 per kilogram in various parts of the region.

Despite the issuance of official rate lists by the district administration, authorities have failed to regulate prices, making essential commodities, including chicken, increasingly unaffordable for the middle class.

Consumers have expressed frustration over the skyrocketing prices, accusing the administration of negligence in controlling profiteering.

In District Mansehra, poultry farming is a rapidly growing business, with many leading national companies establishing their farmhouses in the region.

Despite this, the district is experiencing record-high poultry prices, raising concerns among consumers.

Local farmers argue that increasing production costs, including poultry feed, transportation, and energy expenses, have contributed to the surge in prices. Meanwhile, consumers believe that artificial price manipulation and lack of government oversight are major factors behind the inflation.

With poultry being a staple in households, especially during Ramadan, residents have urged authorities to take immediate action to stabilize prices and prevent further financial strain on the public.