Open Menu

Poultry Prices Skyrocket In Hazara, Chicken Reaches Rs 495 Per KG

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 08:42 PM

Poultry prices skyrocket in hazara, chicken reaches Rs 495 Per KG

The prices of poultry have once again surged in the Hazara division on Monday, reaching a record high as retailers are selling chicken at Rs 495 per kilogram in various parts of the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The prices of poultry have once again surged in the Hazara division on Monday, reaching a record high as retailers are selling chicken at Rs 495 per kilogram in various parts of the region.

Despite the issuance of official rate lists by the district administration, authorities have failed to regulate prices, making essential commodities, including chicken, increasingly unaffordable for the middle class.

Consumers have expressed frustration over the skyrocketing prices, accusing the administration of negligence in controlling profiteering.

In District Mansehra, poultry farming is a rapidly growing business, with many leading national companies establishing their farmhouses in the region.

Despite this, the district is experiencing record-high poultry prices, raising concerns among consumers.

Local farmers argue that increasing production costs, including poultry feed, transportation, and energy expenses, have contributed to the surge in prices. Meanwhile, consumers believe that artificial price manipulation and lack of government oversight are major factors behind the inflation.

With poultry being a staple in households, especially during Ramadan, residents have urged authorities to take immediate action to stabilize prices and prevent further financial strain on the public.

Recent Stories

ADIB shareholders approve AED3.030 billion cash di ..

ADIB shareholders approve AED3.030 billion cash dividend

16 minutes ago
 Poultry prices skyrocket in hazara, chicken reache ..

Poultry prices skyrocket in hazara, chicken reaches Rs 495 Per KG

4 minutes ago
 DC Sorab inaugurates tree plantation drive by plan ..

DC Sorab inaugurates tree plantation drive by planting sapling

4 minutes ago
 Sindh given operational control of Green Line, Ora ..

Sindh given operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services

4 minutes ago
 City Police review Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr security p ..

City Police review Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr security plan

4 minutes ago
 Key members of Sarhad Business Alliance join APBF

Key members of Sarhad Business Alliance join APBF

4 minutes ago
Rule of law, justice emphasized for corruption fre ..

Rule of law, justice emphasized for corruption free society

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews Nigehban Ramazan Package, cal ..

Commissioner reviews Nigehban Ramazan Package, calls for strict action against h ..

15 minutes ago
 PTI moves LHC seeking permission to hold public ga ..

PTI moves LHC seeking permission to hold public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan

45 minutes ago
 Dubai Health Authority’s Disaster Management Off ..

Dubai Health Authority’s Disaster Management Office gains IPSN membership

46 minutes ago
 RTA signs cooperation agreements with developers, ..

RTA signs cooperation agreements with developers, free zones in Dubai to enhance ..

46 minutes ago
 Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal spotted watching ICC Ch ..

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal spotted watching ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with RJ Me ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan