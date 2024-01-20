Poultry rate surges to Rs 660 per kg in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The rates of poultry meat have surged to maximum level as it was sold at Rs 630 to 660 per kilogram in Bahawalpur on Saturday.

The poultry meat which was earlier sold at Rs 400 to 450 per kilogram, now, had gone out of reach of poor people as its price has surged to Rs 630 to 660 per kilogram in Bahawalpur.

The egg were sold at Rs 480 per dozen while brown egg (desi egg) was sold at Rs 600 per dozen.

The people have appealed to the authorities concern to take action to bring down the rates of poultry and egg.