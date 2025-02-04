Poultry Research Institute (PRI) to organize poultry farming course

A week long free training course on poultry farming will start from February 10 at Poultry Research Institute (PRI)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A week long free training course on poultry farming will start from February 10 at Poultry Research Institute (PRI).

According to the details, those who wish to participate in the week long free training course can obtain an application form from PRI Institution and register themselves with this institution by February 10.

The course participants will be awarded with certificates on successful completion of the course.

Senior Research Officer of the Extension Department informed that the poultry farming course would provide awareness about the development of chickens.

"People involved in poultry farming can gain important basic knowledge about poultry farming and develop the poultry farming industry", he said while urging the people to participate in the free training course.