Poultry Research Institute Rawalpindi denies news of arsenic in chicken

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Poultry Research Institute, Rawalpindi has refuted the reports about use of arsenic (Sankhia) in chicken and called them misleading and fabricated.

Director Poultry Research Institute Rawalpindi, Dr Abdul Rehman said, in a press release, misleading reports have been circulating that the government has directed the poultry association to vaccinate chicken against arsenic to control the disease and one million injections have been provided for this purpose.

Dr Abdul Rehman said arsenic is dangerous and harmful chemical and equally dangerous for human and chicken.

Arsenic or any other chemical resembling it, is not the part of feed or medicine given to chicken.

He said chicken and eggs are healthy and the people should consume them with satisfaction.