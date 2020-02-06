Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on local government, Kamran Bangash on Thursday said that poultry scheme introduced by Prime Minister Imran Khan was a revolutionary step for low level entrepreneurs which would help reduce poverty level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on local government, Kamran Bangash on Thursday said that poultry scheme introduced by Prime Minister Imran Khan was a revolutionary step for low level entrepreneurs which would help reduce poverty level.

He expressed these views after distributing hens among more than 25 households in a ceremony at office of KP Livestock and Dairy Development.

"I can say with full confidence that if the people would accept poultry scheme, Pakistan would soon be self-sufficient in poultry products", he said.

Kamran Bangash said that Poultry Scheme has been implementing across the province without any discrimination and favors to reduce the poverty ratio.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has taken several important steps to restore the economy and provide employment opportunities in the country, which results would be known to public in next few years.

He appealed to the people to take real advantage of poultry scheme and strengthening economy of the country adding it would prepare country to meet challenges.

Later, CM's Aide also visited Livestock Hospital where Dr Masoom gave briefing on various sections of the hospital. Kamran Bangash said that the slaughterhouse should be upgraded on a modern basis so that the public does not face any problem in any regard.