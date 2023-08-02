Poultry sector has potential to earn foreign exchange: FCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The poultry sector has potential to cater domestic needs of protein in addition to earning precious foreign exchange by exporting poultry products under brand Names.

This was said by Senior Vice President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Sajjad Arshad while talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Poultry Association on Wednesday.

He said:" We must develop the sector on scientific lines by encouraging composite units covering hatchery, feed and pharmaceutical by arranging investment through consortiums".

He said the FCCI would make the best efforts to facilitate farmers so that it could be exported to the potential markets to earn precious foreign exchange.

He also mentioned the upcoming event of international poultry expo and said that last year 1400-1500farmers from Faisalabad had participated in it but this year their number must jump to 3,000.

Abdul Hai, Dr Hanif Nazir, Rana Salim Akhtar and other members were also present.