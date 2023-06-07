UrduPoint.com

Poultry Seed, Cardboard Factories Sealed For Causing Pollution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Poultry seed, cardboard factories sealed for causing pollution

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration during an operation launched against the production units causing environmental pollution at the Industrial Estate area on Wednesday, sealed two factories.

Taking action on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Seemal Mushtaq along with the team launched an operation against the production units causing environmental pollution. The team sealed a poultry seed factory and cardboard factory while various other factories have been challaned and many others were also fined during the operation.

The DC also directed relevant officers to conduct physical inspections of all factories at the industrial estate. He said that factory owners would be directed to treat the waste of factories as per the international standard.

The DC directed the production units to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) regarding the prevention of environmental pollution, adding violations in that regard would not be tolerated at any cost.

Related Topics

All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi denies of having information about set ..

Bushra Bibi denies of having information about settlement with UK agency

35 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zay ..

Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed to manage operations of Al ..

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water ..

Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water resources, environmental prote ..

1 hour ago
 US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

4 hours ago

â€˜Elections 'll be only when I'll get them hold,â€™: says Zardari, claiming to ..

4 hours ago
 Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah ..

Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi langua ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.