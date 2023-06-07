Poultry seed, cardboard factories sealed for causing pollution

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration during an operation launched against the production units causing environmental pollution at the Industrial Estate area on Wednesday, sealed two factories.

Taking action on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Seemal Mushtaq along with the team launched an operation against the production units causing environmental pollution. The team sealed a poultry seed factory and cardboard factory while various other factories have been challaned and many others were also fined during the operation.

The DC also directed relevant officers to conduct physical inspections of all factories at the industrial estate. He said that factory owners would be directed to treat the waste of factories as per the international standard.

The DC directed the production units to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) regarding the prevention of environmental pollution, adding violations in that regard would not be tolerated at any cost.