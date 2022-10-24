Poultry storage sealed for unhygienic conditions

District administration Peshawar sealed poultry storage godown for grinding frozen chickens in unhygienic and injurious conditions in Phandu locality on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar sealed poultry storage godown for grinding frozen chickens in unhygienic and injurious conditions in Phandu locality on Monday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Saleem Ayubi inspected a poultry storage godown in Phandu locality of the district wherein mince was being prepared of frozen chickens in highly injurious manner and cleanliness conditions were also poor.

The AAC expressing anguish over the situation sealed the poultry storage and arrested the proprietor.

DC Peshawar has directed officers of the district administration for conducting inspection of cold storage factories and godowns in the areas under their jurisdiction and stern action against the violators of the principles of hygiene.