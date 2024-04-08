Poultry surges to Rs 680 per kg in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Poultry meat rate has surged to Rs 680 per kilogram in Bahawalpur ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

APP learnt that poultry meat was sold out at Rs 680 per kilogram here on Monday which was sold out at Rs 619 per kg on Sunday. The shopkeepers dealing with business of sale of poultry meat told this agency that poultry meat was likely to surge more on Eid-Ul-Fitr.

“The wholesaler poultry suppliers have increased rate of poultry meat in markets to earn more money during Eid-days,” said Qureshi, a shopkeeper dealing with business of sale of poultry meat.

Beaf is also being sold out at Rs 900 to 1,100 per kg while mutton is being sold out at Rs 1,800 to 2,000. It is worth to mention here that tomato which was sold out at Rs 100 per kg few days back has jumped to Rs 200 per kg ahead of two days of Eid-Ul-Fitr which is likely to fall on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.