Poultry training course from July 18

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training program at Murree Road, Shamsabad here from July 18 (Monday).

According to PRI Senior Research Officer, the training programme would continue till July 22, with 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. timing.

The aspiring candidates can contact on 051-9292172 and take prospectus from PRI office to apply for the course.

The applications can be submitted till July 18 in the office of Director PRI.