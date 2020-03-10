Poultry training programme to start from March16

A free of cost, Five day long poultry training Programme would start form March 16 in Poultry Research Institute (PRI), Shamsabad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :A free of cost, Five day long poultry training Programme would start form March 16 in Poultry Research Institute (PRI), Shamsabad.

According to an official, the training programme would start from March 16 and continue till March 20 with course timings from 9.00am to 1pm.

Interested candidates could obtain the Prospectus from the office while applications may be submitted in the office till March 16.

He said"Poultry sector is the vibrant sector in food production in the country and hoped that this training course would be helpful for farmers regarding the caring and to prevent them from viral diseases."