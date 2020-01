(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :A ceremony for distributing poultry units was held at civil veterinary hospital here Monday.

The poultry units comprising of five hens and one rooster were distributed among 500 deserving people selected through draws on subsidized rates.

As many as 1,900 poultry units are being distributed among needy people across the division.