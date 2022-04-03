Poultry units to be distributed on April 6, 28

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :The Livestock Department will distribute poultry units among people in rural areas of Toba Tek Singh and Jhang on April 6 and April 28, 2022.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan said that earlier, 90 poultry units had been distributed in Toba Tek Singh and the same number was provided to people in Jhang.

Each unit consisted of five hens and one rooster (cock), which would be provided on subsidised rate of Rs. 1140, he added.