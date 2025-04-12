Poultry vendors selling chicken at high prices in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Poultry vendors across Abbottabad are openly selling pre-slaughtered chicken at inflated, self-imposed rates in violation of district administration orders, which require live chickens to be slaughtered in front of customers and sold at official prices.

Despite clear directives and daily issued price lists banning the sale of already slaughtered poultry, the practice continues unchecked for the past 3–4 years. Areas including Gol Mandi, Supply, Mandian, Phool Gulab Road, Mirpur, and Havelian remain hotspots of this violation—even in proximity to the district administration offices.

The situation raises serious concerns over the administration's inability to enforce its own pricing regulations.