Poultry Vendors Selling Chicken At High Prices In Abbottabad
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Poultry vendors across Abbottabad are openly selling pre-slaughtered chicken at inflated, self-imposed rates in violation of district administration orders, which require live chickens to be slaughtered in front of customers and sold at official prices.
Despite clear directives and daily issued price lists banning the sale of already slaughtered poultry, the practice continues unchecked for the past 3–4 years. Areas including Gol Mandi, Supply, Mandian, Phool Gulab Road, Mirpur, and Havelian remain hotspots of this violation—even in proximity to the district administration offices.
The situation raises serious concerns over the administration's inability to enforce its own pricing regulations.
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Street children deserve compassion, care: CM3 hours ago
-
CM condoles death of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood3 hours ago
-
CM grieved over child’s death3 hours ago
-
CM takes notice of maid’s death in Hanjarwal3 hours ago
-
CM grieved over killing of eight Pakistanis3 hours ago
-
PM expresses grief over killing of eight Pakistanis in Iran3 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shujaat Hussain on elected unopposed President of PML5 hours ago
-
Bench, bar cooperation imperative for speedy justice to litigants: PM aide5 hours ago
-
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents of armed attacks5 hours ago
-
Mirpur set to get International airport as feasibility process begins5 hours ago
-
Mirpur protests Israeli aggression in Palestine, accuses world nations of double standards5 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Bilawal on being elected Chairman PPP5 hours ago