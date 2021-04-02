UrduPoint.com
Poverty Alleviation, Achievement Of SDGs Present Govt's Priorities: FM

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:07 PM

Poverty alleviation, achievement of SDGs present govt's priorities: FM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that poverty alleviation and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were important parts of the present government's priorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that poverty alleviation and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were important parts of the present government's priorities.

The Foreign Minister expressed these views while talking to Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Pakistan Knut Ostby who called on him here.

He congratulated Knut Ostby on his appointment as UNDP Resident Representative and appreciated the positive and construction role of UNDP in Pakistan.

Pakistan and UNDP were working together for common objectives for the last many years, he added.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan, the current chair of the United Nations' Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), has always been playing its active role in the development-related debates at international fora.

He also appreciated the UNDP's assistance to Pakistan in tackling the challenges of development and climate as well as in achieving the SDGs.

UNDP Resident Representative Knut Ostby thanked the Foreign Minister and assured all out support of UNDP in achieving the common objectives.

Later, in a tweet Knut Ostby described his meeting with Foreign Minister Qureshi as "inspiring" during which they had discussion on key development issues including governance, disaster recovery, poverty eradication and women empowerment.

