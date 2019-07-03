UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poverty Alleviation And Social Protection Set Up Safety Net For Widows

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:00 PM

Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection set up safety net for widows

Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection has set up safety net for widows to protect them against shocks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection has set up safety net for widows to protect them against shocks.

According to official of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Deputy Director Wednesday said, "This will be involved one-time financial assistance to protect against catastrophic events.

"Adding that assistance to poor widows who do not have any earning children through Tahafuz programme as legal aid through Tahafuz.

He said partnership with NGOs to upscale successful programs for orphans, street children, seasonal migrants, transgender, victims of child and bonded labor and daily wage workers also on pipeline.

Related Topics

Poor

Recent Stories

Used clothes out of public’s reach with increase ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Military Says Monitoring NATO Ships in Bla ..

5 minutes ago

Iran to exceed uranium enrichment limit from Sunda ..

5 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

5 minutes ago

Two persons gunned down at Lahore airport

45 seconds ago

Man killed in DI Khan

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.