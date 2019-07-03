Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection set up safety net for widows

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection has set up safety net for widows to protect them against shocks.

According to official of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Deputy Director Wednesday said, "This will be involved one-time financial assistance to protect against catastrophic events.

"Adding that assistance to poor widows who do not have any earning children through Tahafuz programme as legal aid through Tahafuz.

He said partnership with NGOs to upscale successful programs for orphans, street children, seasonal migrants, transgender, victims of child and bonded labor and daily wage workers also on pipeline.