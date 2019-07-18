UrduPoint.com
Poverty Alleviation And Social Safety Division To Adopt Universal Health Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 01:14 PM

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division would adopt a universal health policy at federal and provincial levels with innovative technology tools to increase geographic and financial access to healthcare for communicable and non-communicable diseases and for maternal and child health and mental health services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division would adopt a universal health policy at Federal and provincial levels with innovative technology tools to increase geographic and financial access to healthcare for communicable and non-communicable diseases and for maternal and child health and mental health services.

According to an official of BISP Thursday said ,"Priority will be given to conditions where the poor bear higher burden of disease transparency and integrity measures to address regulatory capture in health-related regulatory agencies.

Adding that transparency placard placement policy for health facilities funded by government,outside hospital, a placard will be placed with details about the budget and number of staff.

He said information will also be available through a mobile app policy to accelerate reform of public hospitals with increase in budgets ,a number of other policies in this framework will also impact health outcomes, the garbage collector challenge, Insaf Insurance Card, Tahafuz policy to ensure financial access to healthcare, and all policies to address malnutrition.

