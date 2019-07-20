UrduPoint.com
Poverty Alleviation And Social Safety Division To Adopt Universal Health Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 12:24 PM

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division to adopt universal health policy

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division would adopt a universal health policy at federal and provincial levels with innovative technology tools to increase geographic and financial access to healthcare for communicable and non-communicable diseases and for maternal and child health and mental health services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division would adopt a universal health policy at Federal and provincial levels with innovative technology tools to increase geographic and financial access to healthcare for communicable and non-communicable diseases and for maternal and child health and mental health services.

According to an official of BISP Saturday,"Priority will be given to conditions where the poor bear higher burden of disease transparency and integrity measures to address regulatory capture in health-related regulatory agencies".

Adding that, she said, transparency placard placement policy for health facilities funded by government, outside hospital, a placard would be placed with details about the budget and number of staff.

He said information would also be available through a mobile app policy to accelerate reform of public hospitals with increase in budgets, a number of other policies in this framework wold also impact health outcomes, the garbage collector challenge, Insaf Insurance Card, Tahafuz policy to ensure financial access to healthcare, and all policies to address malnutrition.

