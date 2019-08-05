Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) increases pension for elderly poor

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) has increased the pension of elderly poor from 5,250 to 6,500 for welfare through employees old age benefit institute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) has increased the pension of elderly poor from 5,250 to 6,500 for welfare through employees old age benefit institute.

Talking to APP, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Monday said, "Payment of pensions would be made through biometric system."She said that for the welfare of labourers, elderly poor the creation of a time and outcomes-based Labour expert group would be developed for the recommendations to address the following issues, loopholes in existing laws as a result of which a large number of workers remain outside the formal network (e.

g., agriculture and livestock sector, artisans, construction workers in informal settings, domestic workers and women whose work is seen as an extension of domestic responsibilities in rural area).

She said the launch of a welfare and pension scheme for the informal sector resulted on the recommendations of the labour expert group.