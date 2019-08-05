UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poverty Alleviation And Social Safety Division (PASSD) Increases Pension For Elderly Poor

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 02:55 PM

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) increases pension for elderly poor

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) has increased the pension of elderly poor from 5,250 to 6,500 for welfare through employees old age benefit institute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) has increased the pension of elderly poor from 5,250 to 6,500 for welfare through employees old age benefit institute.

Talking to APP, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar Monday said, "Payment of pensions would be made through biometric system."She said that for the welfare of labourers, elderly poor the creation of a time and outcomes-based Labour expert group would be developed for the recommendations to address the following issues, loopholes in existing laws as a result of which a large number of workers remain outside the formal network (e.

g., agriculture and livestock sector, artisans, construction workers in informal settings, domestic workers and women whose work is seen as an extension of domestic responsibilities in rural area).

She said the launch of a welfare and pension scheme for the informal sector resulted on the recommendations of the labour expert group.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poor Agriculture Women From Labour

Recent Stories

PIMS asked to ensure availability of medicines, es ..

3 minutes ago

Increasing Pakistan's forest cover, essential to a ..

3 minutes ago

Citizens for imposing ban on use of 'sheesha' in c ..

3 minutes ago

Extremist Indian government intentions clear: Bila ..

3 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) holds Internat ..

3 minutes ago

India assassinating democracy in Occupied Kashmir: ..

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.