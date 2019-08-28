Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) board first time-ever approves critical policies

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) board first time-ever approved critical policies such as payment regulations,conflict of interest, error fraud and corruption framework, Whistleblowing policy and policy for beneficiaries with faded fingerprints.

According to details,Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was undergoing a multi-pronged process of integrity reform with several key features. No board meeting was held for 11 months.

An official of PASSD told APP on Wednesday that four board meetings had been held and all board sub-committees were regularly attending the meetings.

It was made mandatory for all board members to declare conflict of interest in each board meeting,he added.

He said that after the gape of 10-year the procurement process from the banks for payment delivery has been started.BISP accounts were being converted to accrual accounting rather than cash accounting prevalent in public sector entities.

It has been made mandatory that human resource hiring and deputations should be madethrough an open competitive process,he added.