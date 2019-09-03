UrduPoint.com
Poverty Alleviation And Social Safety Division (PASSD) Ensures Universal Access To Assistive Devices For Ailing Poor Of Society

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 03:33 PM

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) ensures universal access to assistive devices for ailing poor of society

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would ensure universal access to assistive devices including cranes, wheelchairs, tripod and quadripod sticks, crutches and other assistive devices for ailing poor in society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would ensure universal access to assistive devices including cranes, wheelchairs, tripod and quadripod sticks, crutches and other assistive devices for ailing poor in society.

According to details, 20 centers would be for the physically challenged in under-privileged districts in the public-private partnership mode,an official of PASSD told APP on Tuesday.

He said universal health coverage policy would be adopted at Federal and provincial levels with innovative technology tools to increase geographic and financial access to healthcare for communicable and non-communicable diseases and for maternal and child health and mental health services.

Priority would be given to conditions where the poor bear higher burden of disease, he added.

He said a number of other policies in this framework would also impact health outcomes including the garbage collector challenge, Insaf Insurance Card, Tahafuz policy to ensure financial access to healthcare, and all policies to address malnutrition.

