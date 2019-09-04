Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) to setup more shelter homes in twin cities

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would setup more shelter homes in Islamabad and Rawalpindi soon for poor segment of societ

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) would setup more shelter homes in Islamabad and Rawalpindi soon for poor segment of society.

According to details, three shelter homes, which were functional in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in which one separate for women only and remaining two of the for both male and female.

Representative from the civil society on Wednesday demanded the quarter concerned to establish more shelter homes to accommodate large number of homeless women.

In twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad a large number of women were homeless due to different reasons including domestic violence, separation and single job holders etc.

According to official of PASSD said,"We provide every basic need to women who come from other cities and even in male shelter homes they were being accommodated with all facilities with separate living and dinning rooms".

He said that in future they will build more shelter homes for women to provide them with all needs and to tackle the issue of homeless women.